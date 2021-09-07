Danny Ray, age 70, of Coleman, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Coleman County Medical Center. He was born Danny Lynn Ray on August 4, 1951, in Coleman to Leonard Ray and Florence Harmes Ray. Danny grew up in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Danny married Patricia Ann Walton on August 7, 1971, in Santa Anna. He worked for Dal-Tile in Coleman for 21 years. Danny enjoyed working on guns and collecting coins and knives. He had a wonderful spirit and personality that was loved by all. Danny was a life-long resident of Coleman and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coleman.