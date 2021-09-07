Back to School with the Smithsonian

This morning as I glanced out my window, I noticed a big yellow school bus, slowly making its way down my narrow street. This normal routine has been out of sight for almost two years, and the vision of this ordinary and regular routine made me smile. I transitioned into a place of happiness and excitement as I remembered the eager enthusiasm I had as a child when it was time to go back to school. Don’t get me wrong, I loved summer breaks, but each year I could not wait to get back to my school, my friends, and my teachers. I had several favorite teachers and one of the most memorable was my high school botany teacher, Mr. Vanneman. He opened a whole new world of science for me and sparked a curiosity and interest in something that I didn’t even know that I liked.