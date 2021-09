Liverpool's Naby Keita and Wolves' Romain Saiss were among the players who had their World Cup qualifier postponed after an attempted coup took place in Guinea's capital. Guinea and Morocco were set to meet for the African qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Conakry, but FIFA and CAF decided to reschedule the game following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO