ABEYCHAIN’s native token, ABEY, was listed today on the Liquid Global crypto exchange. The token has experienced continued growth since its inception has taken the next step towards continued growth. The project is only a year old but in its short life span, the price of the token has grown over 400%, going up from its listing price of $0.61 in 2020, to its current trading price of $2.50. Its price put it above Cardano, the third largest coin by market cap in the market, which is currently trading at low $2.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO