Catholic high school wrongly fired gay substitute teacher, federal judge rules
A Catholic high school in North Carolina wrongfully terminated a gay substitute teacher after he announced plans to marry his partner in 2014, a federal judge ruled Friday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn said the Charlotte Catholic High School violated federal sex discrimination laws when it fired Lonnie Billard. The judge said the case will proceed to a trial to determine "the appropriate relief that should be granted."www.cbsnews.com
