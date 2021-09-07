Virginia Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: Some metrics begin to drop, hospitalizations still rising — nearly 2K COVID-19 patients
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Following a long holiday weekend, Virginia’s coronavirus metrics released on Tuesday show a drop in some metrics following a long, steady climb. While hospitalizations have continued to climb overall (1,981 current patients, 483 in ICU as of Sept. 6), cases, deaths and test positivity reporting has dipped slightly, per Virginia Department of Health data.www.wavy.com
