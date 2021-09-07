POLL ALERT: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Alabama in AP Top 25 as SEC goes 1-2, followed by Ohio St, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
