Finneas has released a new song, “The 90s,” which will appear on his debut album, Optimist, set to arrive October 15th. “The 90s” is rooted in sparse synth pulses that slowly build to a dramatic, blown-out climax as Finneas twists some light nostalgia for the 1990s into a plea for simpler times. “All the time I should’ve been so happy I was here,” he sings, “Wasting it on worrying, just made it disappear/Now my head feels so heavy/I’m left holding up the levee.” The track arrives with a music video, directed by Sam Bennett, that follows Finneas as he moves lazily through...

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO