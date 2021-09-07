Russell J. Carlomany, Jr., 68, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 6, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. He was born on May 20, 1953, a son of the late Russell J. Carlomany, Sr. and Rose Joann Audia Carlomany. Surviving is one sister, Rose Mary Mihaliak and her husband James P. “J.P.” Mihaliak, Jr. of Fenwick, WV; two uncles, Michael J. Audia and his wife Betty of Clarksburg and Tony Audia and his wife June of Reynoldsville; several cousins, dear friends and his pet cat, “Kitty”. Mr. Carlomany was a 1971 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1975 graduate of Fairmont State College where he received his bachelor’s degree in Electronics. He was an Electronics Technician with American Vending Company. Mr. Carlomany was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He had an avid interest in antique gas engines and was fondly known as “7-Up”, his former CB handle. Special acknowledgement and appreciation is extended to Alvin H. Moss, M.D., who cared for Russell for over 20 years. Many thanks to the caring staff of United Hospital Center, CCU, Surgery, PACU and UTCC. Family and friends will gather at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021 where a graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm with Father Casey Mahone officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV 26431 or Bi-County Nutrition, 416 1/2 Ohio Ave, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.