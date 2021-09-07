CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira honors her dad’s life by sharing a sweet message for his 90th birthday

By Shirley Gómez
 6 days ago
Shakira honors her dad's life by sharing a sweet message for his 90th birthday The 44-year-old Barranquilla native said Mr. Mebarak is her greatest inspiration

Shakira took social media to share a sweet message dedicated to her dad. The Colombian singer congratulated her father, who turned 90 years old, with an adorable picture featuring Mr. William Mebarak Chadid and her mom Mrs. Nidia Ripoll Torrado.

The 44-year-old Barranquilla native said Mr. Mebarak is her greatest inspiration and the light that illuminate her path. “You have propelled my steps, and you have illuminated my path,” the singer begins. “You have shown me that life is open and deep like a sea and thus, you have given meaning to mine by flooding it with your joy.”

“You are my inspiration, ‘My accomplice and everything.’ My best friend. Happy 90 years spent spectacularly!! I love you with all my being,” she concluded.

Shakira’s comment section got flooded with messages and birthday emojis; however, fans couldn’t help to notice how young Mr. Mebarak looks. “WOW, he looks better and younger than me,” a fan wrote. While another person said, “Happy birthday, your dad does not look 90! Beautiful 💕.”

The award-winning superstar is known for being a home buddy and family-oriented. Every year for Mr. Mebarak’s birthday she shares sweet messages and images. During his book presentation for “Al Viento y al Azar” in 2013, the singer said he is her “weakness.”

“In Barranquilla, my dad isn’t Shakira’s father but rather I’m the daughter of William, and he’s the best father life could possibly have given me. My cornerstone, my best friend, not only in my career but in life,” Shakira said to the crowd at the time.

