Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bay; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR BAY AND EASTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 315 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midland, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Auburn around 325 PM EDT. Kawkawlin around 330 PM EDT. Linwood around 335 PM EDT. Pinconning around 340 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mount Forest, Averill, Gordonville, Bombay, Crump, Willard, Hope and Bay City State Recreation Area. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH