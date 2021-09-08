Vermont food & beverage producers to gather for networking & tastings

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s specialty food producers will gather on Thursday, September 23rd at Artisans Park in Windsor, Vermont for an outdoor networking event with tastings, drinks, and small bites. Hosted by the Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA), The VSFA Fall Gathering is an opportunity for our members and the producer community to come together to mingle, reconnect, and enjoy some delicious member-produced food and drink. While usually in person, after a tumultuous year and a half members voted for a different event that would provide opportunities to network and enjoy each other's company by meeting safely in-person.