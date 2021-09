Hunter Woodhall dashed to third place and the bronze medal in the men’s T62 400-meter race at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday morning. Then he sprinted home. Woodhall collected his third Paralympic medal and second at the 400-meter distance on the wet track and in 97% humidity at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. Unlike when he won bronze at that distance and silver in the 200 at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, though, his family and friends weren’t there to witness it.

