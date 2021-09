Clara Wemer isn’t from here, but she understands the pain and she wants to help. She’s experienced natural disasters and seen many challenges and frustrations from them. Wemer’s desire to help relieve pain and to help people piece their lives together after tragedy has led her to rush from her Millersport, Ohio, home to Atlanta to prepare for a hurricane that didn’t happen, and to trudge through waist-deep snow in freezing weather to help flood victims in South Dakota. Now she’s in Louisiana, helping people recover from Hurricane Ida, helping “survivors” determine how to take advantage of available government help with as little drama as possible.

