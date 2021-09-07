CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, OH

Sycamore, OH Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy’s Newest Amphibious Assault Ship

wktn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO – Ensign Eva Pahl, a native of Sycamore, Ohio, joined the Navy one years ago. Today, Pahl serves aboard USS Tripoli. “I’ve always loved leadership opportunities,” said Pahl. “Growing up I was an officer in 4-H (Head, Heart, Hands and Health) and the Future Farmers of America, so I knew I wanted to find similar roles for my career. My dad suggested ROTC and I fell in love with being part of something that was important and gave me the opportunity to lead people in a real-world environment.”

wktn.com

