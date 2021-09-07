CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lake IL County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of McHenry and Lake counties, most occurring in less than 1 hour. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Grayslake and Libertyville. Additional rainfall up to 0.5 inches is possible across portions of the area.

alerts.weather.gov

