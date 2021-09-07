CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House asks Congress for billions in emergency funds for Afghan resettlement

By Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUidj_0bp1oayZ00

WASHINGTON — The White House is seeking billions in emergency funds this month from Congress to help resettle tens of thousands of Afghan immigrants into the U.S.

In a spending request Tuesday outlining "urgent needs," President Joe Biden's administration asked Congress to authorize $6.4 billion for Afghan resettlement efforts one week after the U.S. ended its military effort in Afghanistan. The U.S. is currently working to resettle Afghan allies evacuated from the war-torn country.

White House officials also requested "at least $10 billion" for recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida, and an additional $14 billion for other recent natural disasters – including Hurricanes Laura and Delta from last year.

Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, made the budget request Tuesday, less than four weeks before the current 2021 fiscal year ends Sept. 30. Together the requests total more than $30 billion.

Young proposed the spending in a request for a "short-term continuing resolution" that would also give more time for Congress to pass a full budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which is set to begin Oct. 1. Federal government spending will end on Sept. 30, forcing a shutdown, unless there is action from Congress.

“We strongly urge Congress to use the short-term CR to meet our commitments to Afghan allies and partners,” Young said in an OMB blog post discussing the request. “The operation to move out of danger and to safety tens of thousands of Afghans at risk, including many who helped us during our two decades in Afghanistan, represents an extraordinary military, diplomatic, security, and humanitarian operation by the U.S. Government.”

The funding for Afghan refugees would support U.S. resettlement operations overseas and plans for as many as 65,000 vulnerable Afghans to arrive in the U.S. by the end of his month, according to the White House, and up to 30,000 additional Afghans over the next year.

The U.S. helped evacuate more than 124,000 people out of Afghanistan, including 6,400 Americans, before ending the 20-year war in the country. Afghans arriving in the U.S. first undergo biometric and biographical security secruning. After 12 months of presence in the U.S., Afghans who enter will be eligible to apply to become lawful permanent residents and receive green cards.

The majority of requested federal funds would support U.S. processing sites overseas, such as the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many Afghans were transported before they travel the U.S., and transportation between these sites and the U.S.

The request also includes funds for humanitarian assistance through the State Department and United States Agency for International Development to help "Afghans at risk" in Afghanistan and the neighboring region. Additional funds would cover public health screenings, vaccinations, health benefits, employment assistance and other resources for Afghans arriving in the U.S.

The Biden administration's request is separate from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that Democrats and the White House are pushing to pass an assortment of social safety-net and climate proposals.

Biden on Tuesday surveyed flood damage from Hurricane Ida during separate stops in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey and Queens, New York, using the moment to call attention to the increase in extreme weather events and demand action on climate change.

Other budget requests in the new budget request include funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and an extension to expiring authorities for the Bureau of Reclamation's drought response.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

Comments / 9

Earlene Nicholson
6d ago

wow yet hear are thousands of homeless in this country living in tents sleeping on the street and they barely get any help yet people not from this country can get all kinds of help and not have to go through all the red tape and paper work to get anything I feel sorry for em I do but we can't even take care of are own people

Reply(1)
9
darrel
5d ago

Let their own country pay for them. Why spend millions on terrorist when we still have homeless Americans.

Reply
5
TheTruthTeller
6d ago

Meanwhile taking away income for millions of Americans? What a great Country 👹

Reply
9
Related
New York Post

White House requests language change to allow Afghan refugees to collect welfare

As thousands of Afghan migrants are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is requesting Congress make welfare benefits available to Afghan nationals paroled into the nation. During the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the nation, US troops helped evacuate...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inside the effort to resettle thousands of Afghans in the United States

After the biggest military evacuation in history, the Biden administration will now resettle more than 60,000 Afghan refugees inside the US over the next several weeks. To accommodate them, eight military bases have transformed into "small cities," as one Defense official put it. About 17 percent of those who have...
IMMIGRATION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Secretary of State Blinken defends Afghanistan withdrawal at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON — Facing often-hostile questioning by some Republican lawmakers Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken vigorously defended his department’s handling of the massive, if incomplete, evacuation from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, green card holders and other at-risk Afghans. The top U.S. diplomat testified in the administration’s first public congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Recorddelta

Senators ask White House for details on Afghanistan evacuation strategies

CHARLESTON — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and nine Republican colleagues wrote President Biden Thursday seeking answers on how the administration plans to evacuate the Americans and Afghan allies still on the ground in Afghanistan. In the letter to the president, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#The White House#Hurricanes Laura#The U S Government#Americans#The State Department#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Democrats don't care if Biden is caught lying

For four years of the Trump presidency, Democrats decried President Donald Trump as a liar. He was often dubbed the “liar in chief” by Democrats and the media . However, these same protectors of truth are suddenly eerily quiet regarding President Joe Biden. The revelations of Biden’s phone call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which Biden asked Ghani to lie resulted in little, if any, outrage by Democrats or the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Food stamp eligibility requirements are too liberal

Your Aug. 30 editorial chastises President Joe Biden for expanding the food stamp benefit. But you miss the real point of contention: A family of four right now can make $52,404 a year and get (before Mr. Biden’s increase) $8,160 ($680 a month) in benefits. I would be happy to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

243K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy