Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vernon Hills, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Wauconda, Barrington, Deerfield, Glencoe, Long Grove and Hawthorn Woods. Including the following interstates I-94 between mile markers 13 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 13 and 26. This includes... Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, and Ravinia Music Festival. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH