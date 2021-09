Murfreesboro, Tenn – Residents and businesses in the Blackman and Gateway areas of Murfreesboro experienced a power outage Friday for several hours. At approximately 11:15 a.m., the Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Blackman and Gateway Substations lost service from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), affecting nearly 11,000 MTE members. The outage was caused when an unidentified vehicle damaged guy wires, a transmission pole and equipment at the intersection of Tabitha St. and Boyd Dr. in Northwest Murfreesboro before leaving the scene. MTE was immediately in contact with TVA and dispatched crews to the affected substations and to assist TVA.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO