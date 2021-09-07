CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing Air Tours in Our National Parks

 6 days ago
On This Green Earth, we speak with Vicky Ward, Overflights Program Manager for the National Park Service. Along with the increased number of feet hiking through park lands, the number of aircraft flying the local skies has also increased. And, with that comes sources of air and noise pollution that impact the parks.

www.kpcw.org

Person
Vicky Ward
