Managing Air Tours in Our National Parks

After a year like 2020, people are flocking to national parks for respite. While the National Park Service saw its highest yearly visitation in 2019, visitation fell by nearly 30% in 2020 as the pandemic took hold. This year, as visitors return, some parks are already breaking visitation records. Yellowstone National Park saw over 1 million visitors in a single month, up by 15% compared to 2019. But increased visitation also means overcrowding, long lines, and even “some visitors being turned away.” Overcrowding was so bad in July that it was addressed in a U.S. Senate hearing, as some senators feared the degradation of these national sites. To help solve the problem of congestion, some national parks such as Glacier and Yosemite are now using reservation systems. (Fox News)

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO