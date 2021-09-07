CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Aptar mourns death of longtime board member

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. Tuesday said Dr. Joanne Smith, a longtime member of its board of directors, has died. Smith had served on the Aptar board since 1999. "Joanne was a deeply committed member of our board and a dear friend. We are extremely grateful for her leadership, guidance and wisdom over the past 22 years. Her energy, business acumen and friendship will be missed by all," said George Fotiades, chairman of the board.

