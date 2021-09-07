CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes poured online Monday following the death that day of actor Michael K. Williams, best known for the HBO series "The Wire" and "Lovecraft County." "A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent," wrote music icon Mariah Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She also posted snapshots of herself and Williams, who played drug dealer Omar Little on the 2002-08 crime drama "The Wire" and Montrose Williams, the missing father with many secrets on last year's "Lovecraft Country."

