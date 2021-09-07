Man, 21, in coma after Little Rock shooting, police say
A 21-year-old Little Rock man was placed in a medically induced coma after he was shot in the head at an apartment complex Monday night, police said. Officers responded to the Bradford Estates, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, just after 8:20 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to a Little Rock police report. Police knocked on the door of the apartment to no response, but officers heard groaning coming from inside, the report states.www.arkansasonline.com
