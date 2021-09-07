Buncombe Co. participates in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Buncombe County is taking extra steps to help prevent suicides in the area. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS), the Buncombe County Child Fatality Prevention Team (CFPT) and the Community Child Protection Team (CCPT) have partnered together to create an awareness campaign designed to reach families of K-12 youth in Buncombe County.www.wspa.com
