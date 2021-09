Emma Raducanu's career is on the upswing. At only 18 years old, she accomplished a feat on Saturday that very few could have predicted, winning the U.S. Open title. Representing the United Kingdom, Raducanu bested 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez for the win with a final score of 6-4, 6-3, in a final that was already an anomaly as the first time it's been exclusively teens squaring off in the final in more than 20 years.

