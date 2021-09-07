CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowman County, ND

Saltwater spills from Bowman County tank

By Bismarck Tribune staff
Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

A valve malfunction caused saltwater to spill from a tank in a Bowman County oil field last week, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said Tuesday. Continental Resources estimated 1,500 barrels or 63,000 gallons of saltwater spilled from its Kay Central Tank Battery about 9 miles south of Marmarth, according to a report the company filed with the state on Aug. 30. The fluid that spilled at the tank battery was contained to the site, and a state inspector has visited.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marmarth, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Bowman County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Saltwater#Oil And Gas#Oil Wells#Continental Resources

Comments / 0

Community Policy