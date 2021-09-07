Councilman Marks: Repairs made to Soukup Arena [PHOTOS]

PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that repairs have been made to Soukup Arena, including painting the inside entrance.

The improvements freshen up the indoor sports facility, which opened in 2015.

The Perry Hall Recreation Council provided substantial funding for the project, which is named for longtime council president Gerald Soukup.

“We would like to thank Councilman Marks and the county’s Property Management Division for making these improvements,” said Tim Bonner, president of the council. “We are continuing to look for ways to enhance our outstanding recreation program in Perry Hall.”

Soukup Arena is located at 4853-4855 E. Joppa Road in Perry Hall (21128).

[Photos via Councilman David Marks]

