DTN Closing Cotton: Cotton Trades in Sleepy Session Tuesday

agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cotton market traded in a muted funk all day Tuesday. Volume was low, and the range was less than 1 cent. The cotton market traded in a muted funk all day Tuesday. Volume was low, and the range was less than 1 cent. Traders are wanting to see what new acre revelations might emerge in Friday’s September WASDE. For some time, traders have been questioning this year’s planted acres from USDA versus the certified acres as reported by the FSA. Supposedly that situation will get resolved this Friday.

agfax.com

