Texas Man Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In What Police Call Apparent ‘Accidental Discharge’

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend in an apartment on Houston’s south side, in what police say appears to have been an accident.

This happened around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 7, Houston TV station KTRK reported.

Police said the man, 22, removed the pistol from his waistband and the gun went off, hitting his girlfriend, 23, in the chest.

Detectives said the man had been unloading the gun when it discharged.

The man called out for help and the victim’s roommates called 911.

Paramedics said the woman was dead by the time they got to her.

Police said there were eyewitnesses to the shooting, and their stories are lining up with the shooter’s account of what happened.

“They had two roommates who were also in the apartment, and their stories are matching up that there was no struggle, no signs of a fight and just a single gun shot, so it appears at this time this is an accidental discharge,” Houston Police Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

The boyfriend and the roommates were questioned by officers and later released.

No charges have been filed, but the case has been referred to a grand jury.