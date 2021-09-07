CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In What Police Call Apparent 'Accidental Discharge'

 6 days ago
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend in an apartment on Houston’s south side, in what police say appears to have been an accident.

This happened around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 7, Houston TV station KTRK reported.

Police said the man, 22, removed the pistol from his waistband and the gun went off, hitting his girlfriend, 23, in the chest.

Detectives said the man had been unloading the gun when it discharged.

The man called out for help and the victim’s roommates called 911.

Paramedics said the woman was dead by the time they got to her.

Police said there were eyewitnesses to the shooting, and their stories are lining up with the shooter’s account of what happened.

“They had two roommates who were also in the apartment, and their stories are matching up that there was no struggle, no signs of a fight and just a single gun shot, so it appears at this time this is an accidental discharge,” Houston Police Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

The boyfriend and the roommates were questioned by officers and later released.

No charges have been filed, but the case has been referred to a grand jury.

Young Prophet
6d ago

That is what a holster is for, and you never unload a gun with the barrel pointed in someones direction... let alone unload a gun with your finger on the trigger. Very unfortunate, prayers to the young lady's family

TruthBTold
6d ago

All firearm accidents are a result of violating the rules of safe firearm handling. The most important is muzzle discipline. NEVER point the muzzle at anything you do not intend to destroy

Dex.Camerón
6d ago

His girlfriend would have been alive had he just did it right. You do take the gun out of the holster first, you take the holster off your waist with the gun in it, place it in a safe place, then take it out of the holster.

Police: Suspect, Victim Killed In Shootout Outside Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting suspect and a victim have died following a shootout outside a Dallas apartment complex early Saturday morning, police said. At approximately 3:10 a.m. Sept. 11, police say a 22-year-old man and woman were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex located at 2427 Bahama Dr., when the suspect — who has not been identified — drove up “causing a disturbance.” Police say the suspect produced a gun and shot the woman and that’s when the male victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The male victim was also shot by the suspect and has since been transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said. Both the suspect and female victim died from their injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation.
CBS DFW

Trophy Club Teen Who Went Missing Monday Morning Found Safe, Police Say

UPDATE: Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Trophy Club Police said Nathan Covarrubias had been found in the woods and is safe. TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS issued an “Endangered Missing Alert” for Nathan Alexander Covarrubias, 15, out of Trophy Club on Monday, Sept. 13. He was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Blvd. shortly before 9:00 a.m. Monday. Nathan Alexander Covarrubias (credit: TX_Alerts) Covarrubias is said to have intellectual disabilities. Trophy Club Police are looking for him near Byron Nelson High School. They said Covarrubias left campus and may have wandered into the woods. ACTIVE ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT for Nathan Alexander Covarrubias from Trophy Club, TX, on 09/13/2021. pic.twitter.com/JRPBlgfoeU — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 13, 2021 Covarrubias is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, stand 5′ 10″ and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants and brown Fila hiking boots.
CBS DFW

2 Shot Dead In Separate Incidents By San Antonio-Area Police

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee. During the foot chase, Salazar says the man...
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill Police: Man Charged In Stepdaughter’s Murder

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill Police have arrested the stepfather of a 34-year-old woman found dead in a home early Sunday morning September 12. Police said they got a 911 call around 2 a.m. from a woman saying she needed help at a house on Fieldstone Drive. When officers arrived, they tried to get someone to open the front door, but no one answered.  As they checked around the house, they began to hear noises coming from inside. Officers forced their way in and found 60-year-old John Clark laying on the floor near the back door.  He was not hurt. But cops soon found Clark’s stepdaughter dead in the master bedroom. After investigation, Clark was arrested and charged with murder. The dead woman has been identified as Nadia Kay Yasin. Police have not said how the woman died or what led up to the violence.    
CBS DFW

Car Hits, Kills 9-Year-Old In Trader’s Village Parking Lot

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating after a nine-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car the Trader’s Village private parking lot in the 2600 block of Mayfield Road. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The child was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released his identity yet.  
CBS DFW

Aggravated Robbery Suspects Caught After County-Wide Manhunt

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three teens who were at the center of a county-wide manhunt were taken into custody Saturday. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Dallas Sheriff’s Office notified authorities that they tracked a stolen vehicle containing three suspects to Erath County following an aggravated robbery. Erath County officers notified the Parker County Dispatch Center that they were in pursuit of the stolen vehicle and that it was headed toward Parker County. Parker County deputies joined the pursuit and reported the suspect vehicle struck another car on I-20 before crashing near FM 1189. Officials said the suspects immediately fled the scene on...
CBS DFW

No Injuries Reported After Speeding Driver Crashes Into 2 Dallas Police Cars

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No injuries were reported after a speeding driver crashed into two Dallas police cares early Saturday morning. Police said at approximately 2:42 a.m., two fully marked DPD cars with their emergency lights on were protecting an accident scene on E. Northwest Highway when a 56-year-old man driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre “failed to control his speed and impacted into the back rear of the squad car,” pushing it into a second.
CBS DFW

Student Shot Near Sam Houston High, 3 Arlington ISD Schools Put On Lockdown

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old student was shot near Sam Houston High School in Arlington and that led to three schools being put on lockdown. Working with @ArlingtonISD on a structured & controlled release at Sam Houston High School. Parents & buses can stage on Billy Stewart Drive (Crocker Dr.) which is on the west side of the school. AISD will release students in waves to parents. Again, no active threats on campus pic.twitter.com/m1XsCJvwnq — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) September 13, 2021 By 3:30 p.m., the lockdown on Sam Houston High, Atherton Elementary and Adams Elementary School was liftd. Arlington Deputy Police Chief Chris...
CBS DFW

FBI Helping Investigate Dallas Data Loss, Police Department Says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After the city of Dallas acknowledged last month one of its IT employees lost data in April, the city said it wasn’t intentional. But during a meeting last Friday, Sept. 10, of the newly created Ad Hoc Committee On General Investigating & Ethics, Executive Assistant Dallas Police Chief Albert Martinez said the city wanted to take a closer look at what happened. “Couldn’t prove it, couldn’t disprove that a deliberate act took place in this data deletion.” The employee was fired August 27, the same day the city revealed more data was lost. The city has said the same employee had...
