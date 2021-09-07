Tuesday 9/7/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to surge, IU Health has temporarily suspended 100% of all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures throughout the system. The surge of COVID-19 patient volumes has continued to accelerate at a rapid pace, and this temporary change is needed to further relieve pressure on the IU Health care teams and to free up space for critically ill patients. The suspension will be continuously monitored and extended as needed on a rolling basis for two-week periods.