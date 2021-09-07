CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota: Got weeds in your beans? You’re not alone

By Seth Naeve, Extension soybean agronomist, Jared Goplen, Dave Nicolai, Extension educators - crops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a memorable year for Minnesota soybean producers, but mostly for the wrong reasons. Dry conditions were problematic most of the year. Soybean emergence was affected by dry soil conditions in some fields. Preemergence herbicides laid dormant until rainfall and hot and dry conditions favored weed development over the crop. Dry soils this spring also delayed weed emergence of some weeds until later in the season. Poor canopy development has allowed waterhemp, volunteer corn, and other weeds to establish and poke out of the canopy in fields statewide.

