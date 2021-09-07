Minnesota: Got weeds in your beans? You’re not alone

It may sound a little silly, but one of my favorite things to do at a Minnesota hockey game is watch the Zamboni driver clear the ice and smooth it over. There's something so relaxing about it. In fact, I've always thought it would be kind of fun to drive the Zamboni. Everyone is watching you and wondering if you'll miss a spot. It's actually pretty intense. There's a little bit of pressure that comes with the job.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO