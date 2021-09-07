CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

USS LST 325 Heading Back to Evansville as Annual River Cruise Gets Called Off

By Melissa Awesome
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evansville is really lucky to have the USS LST 325 in our area. It is the only operational LST in WWII configuration that is still afloat in US waters, which is pretty freaking cool! You can usually find the LST sitting down along the Evansville riverfront, open for tours for anyone who wants to learn about the LST, and its history with the Evansville area, and WWII. It' really is a gem to have in our city!

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

LST 325 Tours to Resume September 18th

Had things gone according to plan, the LST 325 would still be on its annual tour visiting different locations in the region to allow history buffs in those areas the same opportunity to tour the World War II transport ship we here in Evansville are fortunate enough to do any time we want (during their business hours, anyway). However, as it has done with so many other plans over the past 18 months, COVID threw a wrench into things when one of the crew members tested positive for the virus forcing the warship to cut the tour short and return home. But, there is a silver lining. The early return means the ship and its museum on the Evansville riverfront will reopen sooner than originally planned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Get $100 for Every Black Carp Caught In Indiana

If you are an avid fisher who could use a little extra money, this is something that might be up your alley. I was at Patoka Lake this weekend and saw a group of carp at the marina begging for folks to feed them. It was then that I was reminded if these were black carp, I'd be rich! The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a $100 carcass bounty for black carp captured in Illinois and its adjoining states such as Kentucky and Indiana. This bounty program is funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and administered by Southern Illinois University.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Cars
99.5 WKDQ

New Bar & Arcade Opens in Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville is now home to a new bar and arcade: The Arcamedie. This new local hotspot features video games and pinball machines to fire up your inner child and a bar for your favorite over 21 beverage. Located on 6th Street in the historic O’Donnell Building that once housed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Free Family Outdoor Movie Night In Boonville

The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month. Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on September 18th. They will be showing the Disney classic "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Papa John’s Now Open In Boonville

The town of Boonville has been waiting patiently for the arrival of Papa John's, and now the wait is over. A little-known fact about me, Travis Sams. I have quite the history with pizza in Boonville. In high school, I worked at Domino's. When they closed, another pizza shop named Little Stephen's opened up and I worked there. Then, Pizza Chef came to town and guess what...I worked there also. I guess you could say that I am the "Pizza Guy" of Boonville.
BOONVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
99.5 WKDQ

Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ Opening Weekend 2021

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities this month. The fall fun will begin on Saturday, September 25th, and continue each weekend in October with the last day being on October 31st, 2021. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many photo opportunities, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, among other things.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

My School Rules – WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2021 and we are so excited to announce the winning area PTO. Robert John & Associates is granting Mary Carrico Catholic School in Knottsville KY $1,000 to use on whatever they want!. One of the things that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Go Glamping in Style and Golf Like the Pros in the Ozark Mountains

Can you believe that we are one month away from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival and Fall Break? That means it is time to plan that little getaway. I have a lot of friends that love to go camping, but that's a hard pass for me. If I'm going on a trip, I want it to be in a hotel or resort. Big Cedar Resort in the Ozark Mountains offers a little bit of both with lodge and glamping accommodations.
GOLF
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville’s Linconshire Front Porch Festival Happening October 3rd

This year marks the 5th annual Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival in Evansville. The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival will take place on October 3rd, and it's free to enjoy! The event will kick off with free yoga from 1 PM- 2 PM at the "triangle" at Willow Road and Bayard Park Drive. After the free yoga, the live music kicks up and will go from 2 PM until 6 PM. You'll be able to walk all around the neighborhood in Lincolnshire and enjoy all kinds of live music. The music can be found throughout the neighborhood that borders Lincoln Avenue, US 41, Washington Avenue, and Lodge Avenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Cruise#Cruise Ship#Health And Safety#Covid#Board Of Directors
99.5 WKDQ

Why is this Evansville home with only 1 bathroom worth $500,000?

I recently subscribed to Zillow emails, and now I have developed a strange obsession with real estate listings. It's literally the first email that I check every morning. I get ten new listings, and I can see which houses have sold. A half-million dollars can go a very long way here in the Evansville area. But would you pay $510,000 for a house with 830 square feet and only 1 bathroom?
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Free Family Fun At Scales Lake On October 10th

Mark your calendars for October 10th to take the whole family out to Scales Lake in Boonville for a free fundraising event that you won't want to miss. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself.
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The 25 Best Places to Live in Indiana

What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?. LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy