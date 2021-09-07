Victim facing life-threatening injuries after shooting at Fort Wayne apartment complex
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. after a man walked into an area hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the side. He was listed in critical condition before being transferred to a different hospital for treatment for his life-threatening injuries.www.wane.com
