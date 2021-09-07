2 deaths in St. Tammany attributed to Hurricane Ida, bringing total to 15 in Louisiana
The St. Tammany Parish coroner has attributed the deaths of two men there to Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. A 68-year-old man fell off a roof while making storm repairs, and a 71-year-old man died from a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage, state health officials posted on Twitter. There was no additional information to detail where or when the two men died.www.wdsu.com
