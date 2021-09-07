CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 deaths in St. Tammany attributed to Hurricane Ida, bringing total to 15 in Louisiana

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Tammany Parish coroner has attributed the deaths of two men there to Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. A 68-year-old man fell off a roof while making storm repairs, and a 71-year-old man died from a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage, state health officials posted on Twitter. There was no additional information to detail where or when the two men died.

