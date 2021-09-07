CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Politicians swiftly react to Gov. Abbott's signing of controversial Texas election bill

By Chris Shelton
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Gov. Greg Abbott signed an election reform bill into law on Tuesday, social media reactions were as divided as they were during the 2021 Texas legislative session. Senate Bill 1, which will ban 24-hour voting, eliminate drive-thru precincts and give partisan poll-watchers more power to observe election activities, was also the genesis of a walkout orchestrated by Texas House Democrats in July. Many Republican legislators view the passage of the law as a win for election integrity.

