Public Health

Northern Idaho authorizes Crisis Standards of Care due to overwhelming COVID-19 cases

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho, Sept. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) for the state’s northern hospitals, because there are more COVID-19 patients than facilities can handle. The order, which affects the state’s two most northern public health districts,...

