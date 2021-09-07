House slated for demolition repaired by Habitat for Humanity and City of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne have partnered to fix a home that was set for demolition. Mayor Tom Henry, the Director of Community Development Nancy Townsend and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne Andrew Gritzmaker have announced that a family has moved into a previously vacant house located at 1227 Kinsmoor Ave.www.wane.com
