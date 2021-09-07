Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Payette National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest; Northern Boise National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * WINDS...Gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0