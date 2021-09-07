CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Today – Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 77. Air quality alert warning is back.

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday – Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Tonight – Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Wednesday – Mostly sunny,...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Tuesday’s weather: Hazy sun due to distant fires, evening T-storms

Today: Hazy sun due to smoke from distant fires High 74 Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Cloudy with some thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Some sun, very warm & humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon could be strong High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph. Wednesday night: Warm...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert.in effect until noon PDT Wednesday for the Hayfork area. Hazardous air quality conditions are expected in these areas. Everyone should avoid outdoor activities given the hazardous air quality levels. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness. Seek medical help if you have symptoms that worsen or become severe. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
sweetwaternow.com

Sunny with a High Near 76

A nice day for most with sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in Johnson County. Expect warm and mainly dry weather from Wednesday through Saturday with elevated to critical fire weather possible. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Air Quality
KWQC

A Front Ushers In Cooler Air Wednesday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - There will be a slight chance for some precipitation this afternoon and evening as a front sweeps through the region. While we could see a stray shower or two, don’t expect much in the way of widespread coverage or severe weather. Look for gradual clearing after midnight, followed by sunny, cooler and less humid conditions Wednesday. Highs should range from the 70′s to near 80 degrees. That brief period of cooling will transition to warmer temperatures in the 80′s for the rest of the week, followed by sunshine and highs near the 90 degree mark this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy