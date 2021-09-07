Today – Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 77. Air quality alert warning is back.

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert.in effect until noon PDT Wednesday for the Hayfork area. Hazardous air quality conditions are expected in these areas. Everyone should avoid outdoor activities given the hazardous air quality levels. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness. Seek medical help if you have symptoms that worsen or become severe. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.
Comments / 0