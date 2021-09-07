UC Santa Barbara turns to hotels amid student housing crisis. ‘It’s really, really scary’
UC Santa Barbara students are facing a housing shortage unlike ever before as they struggle to find on- and off-campus housing before the start of the fall term on Sept. 23. With just a few weeks to go until the start of UCSB’s school year, the university has been able to place some students into housing while others are still frantically searching and considering living in their cars or deferring for the quarter.www.sanluisobispo.com
Comments / 0