Dollie Ann Kirby, 75, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home in Warsaw. Dollie was born on November 21, 1945, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Goldie (Crabtree) Leffler. She received her bachelor’s degree from North Central Bible College, and on August 20, 1977, she was united in marriage to Artchie Kirby in Hamilton. He survives.