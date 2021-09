David Pallister, the former Guardian reporter, who has died aged 76 following complications after a lung cancer operation, was involved in many of the paper’s most spectacular investigations. He was a member of the team that exposed the former Conservative politicians Jonathan Aitken and Neil Hamilton, both of whom unsuccessfully sued the paper for libel and he played a major part in the coverage of the wrongful convictions of the Guildford Four and the Birmingham Six.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO