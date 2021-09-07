CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 advantages LA has over the Brooklyn Nets

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Staples Center on February 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Center#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook wearing skirt draws polarizing takes from Lakers Twitter

Russell Westbrook doesn’t give a damn what you think. The newest Los Angeles Lakers superstar has always been unapologetically himself, both on and off the court. The Brodie showed exactly that with his recent outfit, which understandably drew some varied takes from Lakers fans on Twitter. Check out the look for yourself, with a Kendrick Lamar caption to go with it.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers Report: Team Previously Had Interest in Reunion With Another Big

Earlier this summer, the Lakers were considering bringing back another big who could consistently catch lobs and block shots. League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season even though the Kings already have Richaun Holmes, Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and (yes, still) Marvin Bagley III.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy