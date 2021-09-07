New Texas Voting Law Weaponizes ‘Debunked Accusations of Widespread Voter Fraud,’ Lawsuit Says
A coalition of voting rights organizations in Texas asked a federal judge on Tuesday to prevent the state from enforcing a sweeping set of controversial new laws that severely restrict the ways Texans can cast a ballot. The measure, SB 1, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting while adding new requirements for citizens that wish to cast a ballot by mail, among other restrictions.lawandcrime.com
