Iowa State

Lincoln Way median project in Ames is completed

Des Moines Business Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project to beautify the Lincoln Way median near the Iowa State University campus in Ames has been completed, and it’s being touted by local officials as a tool that can be used to demonstrate the city’s commitment to being a welcoming environment. According to a news release the project was undertaken this summer, and has transformed the Lincoln Way Corridor through the Campustown neighborhood. Kingland Systems Corp., which has an office along Lincoln Way in Campustown, donated $50,000 to the project, with the work being done by Dan’s Custom Landscaping in Ames. The Ames Chamber of Commerce, the Ames Foundation and the Campustown Action Association also contributed financial support for the project. “Beautification projects represent our community's commitment to create a welcoming environment for our residents, students, visitors and those considering relocating to Ames,” said Dan Culhane, president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce.

