Ford-Backed Solid Power Will Beef Up Production To Test New Battery

fordauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSK Innovation – supplier of batteries for the Ford F-150 Lightning and one-half of Ford’s battery production joint venture, BlueOvalSK, has been in the news a lot lately after spinning off its battery division and announcing plans to expand in both Europe and China. However, Ford is also financially backing solid-state battery maker Solid Power, which recently announced plans to go public after mulling a merger with a blank check firm. Now, Solid Power is taking the next step toward full-scale production by expanding its existing factory in Denver, Colorado, according to Bloomberg.

