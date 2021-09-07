Ford-Backed Solid Power Will Beef Up Production To Test New Battery
SK Innovation – supplier of batteries for the Ford F-150 Lightning and one-half of Ford’s battery production joint venture, BlueOvalSK, has been in the news a lot lately after spinning off its battery division and announcing plans to expand in both Europe and China. However, Ford is also financially backing solid-state battery maker Solid Power, which recently announced plans to go public after mulling a merger with a blank check firm. Now, Solid Power is taking the next step toward full-scale production by expanding its existing factory in Denver, Colorado, according to Bloomberg.fordauthority.com
