CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Brunei

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning Americans against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei due to rising COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.

The countries were the latest additions to the list of places the agency advises Americans not to travel to due to increasing infection rates.

The department on Tuesday raised its travel advisory for those countries to "Level 4: Very High," warning Americans to avoid traveling there.

The CDC also eased restrictions for countries such as the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates from Level 4 to Level 3, according to Reuters.

Other countries such as Barbuda, Benin, Ghana and Australia had their advisory levels raised due to health and safety concerns, Reuters reported.

The latest advisory comes amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC currently lists 80 destinations, including some U.S. territories, as Level 4, Reuters noted. Late last month, the agency announced it was warning Americans not to travel to the Bahamas amid a record number of cases.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence

COLOMBO, Sept 1 – An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 80 years, wildlife authorities said. The twins, both males, were born to 25-year-old Surangi at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the central hills of the country, an orphanage spokesperson said. Their father, 17-year-old Pandu, is also an orphanage resident.
ANIMALS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...
WORLD
USA TODAY

Jamaica vacation plans? CDC, State Department say avoid travel to the Caribbean island

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department raised their travel alert levels for Jamaica due to the number of COVID-19 cases and other factors. The CDC on Tuesday raised Jamaica to a level 4, which signifies "very high'' COVID levels and means travelers should avoid travel to the popular Caribbean vacation destination. Those who must travel to Jamaica, the CDC travel health notice says, should be be fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Jamaica#Travel Advisory#Brunei#Americans#Reuters#Level 4
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
News 12

CDC issues travel warning to those not vaccinated

The CDC is issuing a message to think twice about traveling over the long Labor Day weekend if you have not gotten a vaccine. "We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, who are wearing masks can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling first and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
TRAVEL
vidanewspaper.com

Sri Lanka Re-opens Borders For Indian Travelers

NEW DELHI — The borders to India have been reopened, and fully vaccinated travelers will only require a negative polymerase chain reaction conducted 72 hours before the arrival and an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction test at a certified hotel, said the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi, the capital of India.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Thrillist

CDC Adds 3 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Jamaica

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to expand its list of advisories for American travelers, as COVID-19 cases spike around the world. To make sure travelers are making safe and informed decisions, the CDC has a comprehensive list of destinations that categorizes the danger of COVID-19 in each of those places. The list grew a bit bigger on Tuesday.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Annika Fernando is a major force in Sri Lanka’s creative scene: In addition to her own interior design practice, she’s the owner and curator of the concept store PR; director of her family’s Paradise Road group of boutiques, restaurants, and hotels; and the designer of the fashion label Maus. This...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Why is there a food emergency in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has experienced long queues to buy essential items amid tight lockdown measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Shelves at government-run supermarkets have been running low - some even empty - with very little stock remaining of imported goods like milk powder, cereal and rice. The government denies...
ASIA
abc12.com

CDC warns of potential dangers for unvaccinated travelers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Centers for Disease Control released a warning today about the potential dangers for unvaccinated Americans looking to get away for the labor day holiday. The CDC director is advising those who are vaccinated to consider the risk before traveling, but for the unvaccinated her recommendation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnky.com

Health News – CDC warning on Labor Day travel

As many Americans are gearing up for the Labor Day holiday weekend, the CDC is sending out a warning to those who are unvaccinated, urging them not to travel. Today’s Health News has more on those recommendations.
TRAVEL
IBTimes

Sri Lanka Admits Forex Crisis 'Dangerous'

Sri Lanka's finance minister said Tuesday the island faces a "dangerous foreign exchange crisis" but the government denied it would seek an international bailout. Basil Rajapaksa, 70, the youngest brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said state coffers had also suffered huge revenue losses in the Covid-19 pandemic. The president declared...
ECONOMY
localdvm.com

CDC warns against ivermectin in treating COVID-19

(WDVM) — The CDC recently sent a health advisory against the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin. The FDA is saying there are several reasons why you shouldn’t use it to treat or prevent COVID-19 Ivermectin is an FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites. “There...
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Organic Revolution Threatens Tea Disaster

Sri Lanka's drive to become the world's first 100 percent organic food producer threatens its prized tea industry and has triggered fears of a wider crop disaster that could deal a further blow to the beleaguered economy. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa banned chemical fertilisers this year to set off his organic...
AGRICULTURE
Boston Herald

Coronavirus testing demand has increased in the face of the delta variant

Demand for coronavirus testing has increased significantly due to the ultra-contagious delta variant, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is processing nearly 100,000 tests on some days, numbers that haven’t been seen since May. The Broad Institute processed more than 89,000 coronavirus tests on Thursday, the highest tally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
36K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy