CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Brunei

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning Americans against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei due to rising COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.

The countries were the latest additions to the list of places the agency advises Americans not to travel to due to increasing infection rates.

The department on Tuesday raised its travel advisory for those countries to "Level 4: Very High," warning Americans to avoid traveling there.

The CDC also eased restrictions for countries such as the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates from Level 4 to Level 3, according to Reuters.

Other countries such as Barbuda, Benin, Ghana and Australia had their advisory levels raised due to health and safety concerns, Reuters reported.

The latest advisory comes amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC currently lists 80 destinations, including some U.S. territories, as Level 4, Reuters noted. Late last month, the agency announced it was warning Americans not to travel to the Bahamas amid a record number of cases.