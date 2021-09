ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — A hunt was under way Monday night for a driver who plowed into a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle and left him with potential life-threatening injuries in St. Charles Township. At 4:15 p.m., Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Illinois Route 25 and Gilbert Street in unincorporated St. Charles Township for a report of a hit-and-run. They found that a Harley Davidson three-wheel motorcycle had been headed north on Route 25 and had stopped at a red light at Gilbert Street, when a red or maroon sport-utility vehicle rear-ended it at a high speed and then fled the scene. The driver of the motorcycle – a 72-year-old St. Charles resident – was taken to an Elgin area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the offending vehicle may be a Jeep Cherokee and had front driver’s side damage. Police have released a photo. (Credit: Kane County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Minuth at (630) 208-2034.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO