WATCH: Janet Jackson Shares Teaser Trailer For New Documentary

By BET Staff
 7 days ago
Janet Jackson is sharing details of her life in an upcoming documentary. The 55-year-old entertainer revealed the first teaser trailer on Monday (Sept. 6), titled JANET. Airing on Lifetime and A&E, the two-part documentary, will air over two nights in Jan. 2022, just in time for the 40th anniversary of her debut album Janet Jackson.

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

