Segway’s autonomous Navimow robot lawn mower tackles tiresome chore quietly
Segway has announced a new robot lawn mower that promises to permanently strike one of the most monotonous household chores off your list. The Navimow uses GPS and cellular data to ensure it’s staying within less than an inch of user-specified boundaries. This system handily doubles as a theft deterrent, giving yout notifications through the paired smartphone app when there are any abnormalities along its route.www.digitaltrends.com
