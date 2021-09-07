Segway’s autonomous Navimow robot lawn mower tackles tiresome chore quietly

Segway has just unveiled one of the most advanced robotic lawnmowers for your home — the Navimow. Efficient and safe, your yard can be mapped out via the Narimow’s app for a virtual boundary. This boundary can be changed on the fly for situations where large adjustments have been made to the space, like a new flower bed. With a number of sensors, the Narimow is also children and pet safe and has high cutting accuracy thanks to AHRS and four-module GNSS positioning. The Navimow always plans out the most efficient path for the cleanest-looking lawn.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO